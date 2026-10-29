Monster Beverage vs. On Holding: Which Is the Better Growth Stock?

Choosing between high-growth sportswear and a steady beverage giant requires balancing risk and reward. Should you add Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) or On Holding (NYSE:ONON) to your portfolio?

Monster dominates the energy drink aisle with its massive distribution network and high profitability. On Holding is disrupting the footwear industry with premium technology and rapid global expansion. We compare these two diverse consumer giants to see which could fit your investment style best.

According to its latest annual report, Monster Beverage is a leader among beverage stocks, developing energy drinks across the world. It primarily reaches consumers through a Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) distribution system, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also sells products through major retail channels like Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), ensuring its drinks are available across all major shopping platforms.

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