PepsiCo Aktie

PepsiCo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081

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26.09.2026 16:33:47

Monster Beverage vs. PepsiCo: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often weigh the aggressive growth of energy drinks against the steady reliability of global snacks and soda. Deciding between Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) requires looking past their logos.

Monster Beverage focuses almost exclusively on high-octane energy drinks and has leveraged a massive distribution network to reach global markets. PepsiCo operates as a diversified giant, selling everything from potato chips to soft drinks across more than 200 countries. You should compare these two leaders to see which fits your 2026 investment goals.

Monster Beverage develops and sells energy drink beverages, concentrates, and craft beers. It manages a portfolio of recognizable brands including Monster Energy and Reign, while also expanding into flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers. The company relies heavily on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) as its primary global distribution partner. Since this partner also holds a roughly 20.9% stake in the company, customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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