Monster Energy Congratulates Its Athletes on a Dominant Performance at X Games Aspen 2020 Taking 22 Medals in Four Days To Include 10 Gold, 5 Silver and 7 Bronze

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What a weekend! The 19th consecutive X Games in the heart of the Rocky Mountains is officially a wrap. Monster Energy congratulates its snowboard, freeski, and snow bike athletes on a dominant performance at X Games Aspen 2020. During the four-day event, the world-class team claimed a total of 22 X Games medals, including ten gold, five silver and seven bronze. Visit monsterenergy.com for exclusive content on all the team's highlights.

Presented by Monster Energy as the long-time energy drink partner, X Games Aspen delivered premium action sports and musical performances in a festival atmosphere at Buttermilk Mountain. All action sports and festival elements at X Fest were free to the public; ticketed musical performances included ILLENIUM, Bazzi, Alesso, and Rae Srummard.

Showcasing the state of the art in action snow sports, X Games Aspen 2020 awarded 59 medals in 21 disciplines. A total of 166 athletes from 21 countries competed in the event that was streamed online and televised to audiences across the globe. The spectacle also attracted 111,500 on-site spectators over the course of four action-packed days.

Here's the play-by-play of how the action unfolded at X Games Aspen 2020:

The Monster Energy team's medal run started on Thursday in the first ever Special Olympics Unified Skiing event. The new downhill ski race featured 16 teams, each consisting of one professional action sports athlete, including X Games and Olympic medalists, and one Special Olympics action sports athlete. When all was said and done, the team of Palmer Lyons and Monster Energy freeskier Gus Kenworthy posted a combined finish time of 31.23 seconds to win gold, Kenworthy's sixth X Games medal.

Continuing Thursday's podium run, the brand-new Ski Knuckle Huck event showcased creative freestyle moves off the Big Air ramp's roll-over, also called the 'knuckle'. In a major upset, 22-year-old Colby Stevenson from Park City, Utah, clinched the gold medal in his X Games debut by landing standouts like left 540 into a switch butter 720 Japan out. And the rookie was just getting started…

When the action moved into the Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe final, 18-year-old Yuto Totsuka from Yokohama, Japan, revisited his ongoing rivalry with Australia'sScotty James. Totsuka took an early lead with a perfect run featuring frontside double cork 1260 mute, backside 900 mute, frontside 1080, Cab 1080 mute, and frontside 1080 tail grab. He also added technical bangers like Cab 1260 double grab and switch backside 1080 with airs topping out at 15'9" but finished in silver medal position.

Capping off a big first day at X Games Aspen 2020, the Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air made history in a clash of rookies versus veterans. Ultimately, 15-year-old Monster Energy athlete Kokomo Murase took silver in an all-Japanese podium after hitting the jump with backside 900 tailgrab, backside 1080 mute, backside double cork 1260 mute and frontside double cork 1080.

The second day of X Games Aspen 2020 continued the team's medal run in the Women's Ski Big Air final. Contested in a new 25-minute jam format, the event saw Monster Energy's Sarah Hoefflin claim bronze in an international field of riders by sending technical tricks across the 70-foot gap, including switch leftside double cork 900 safety grab, double cork 900s both ways and a switch rightside double cork 1080.

In the day's biggest story, Monster Energy's Henrik Harlaut stepped into The Real Cost Men's Ski Big Air final with a chance to become the most decorated ski athlete of all time. Digging deep into his technical bag of tricks, the 28-year-old freeski icon from Åre, Sweden, unveiled bangers such as forward left double bio 1620 safety, switch left double bio 1620 safety, switch left triple orbital 1260 mute grab, and massive left double cork 1620 blunt to claim gold. Breaking the tie with his mentor, freeski pioneer Tanner Hall, Henrik Harlaut is now officially the most decorated ski athlete in X Games history with twelve medals to his name (7 gold, 5 silver).

As the biggest day of competitions at of X Games Aspen 2020, Saturday awarded gold medals in a total of nine events – and Monster Energy athletes proceeded to claim a whopping six of these medals.

Starting things off, Monster Energy's Jamie Anderson came, saw and conquered in the Jeep Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final. Tech rail tricks like 50-50 gap to 50-50 backside 180 out, Cab 270 on to 270 out, and switch tailslide 270 and aerials such as frontside 720 Indy, Cab double underflip Indy, and backside rodeo 720 earned Anderson gold and a new record: She surpassed Shaun White and Mark McMorris for holding the most Snowboard Slopestyle gold in X Games history at six medals.

Joining her on the podium, Kokomo Murase took bronze as her second medal of the weekend. Highlights such as 50-50 transfer to boardslide to tailtap out, boardslide 270 out, and 50-50 frontside 180 Indy out on the rails, plus aerials like Cab 540 Indy, backside 720 mute, Frontside double cork 900 Indy, and switch backside 180 mute in the jump section earned Murase her fourth X Games medal (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

In the day's next medal event, Monster Energy's Doug Henry from Torrington, Connecticut, came into the Para Snow BikeCross final as the defending gold medalist. Proving that age is just a number, the 50-year-old dominated the race with a 5:22.189 overall time to claim the gold medal, riding on a 15-second lead on silver medalist Brandon Dudley.

And who said rookies can't win gold in Men's Ski Slopestyle? The fact that it never happened in 19 years at X Games didn't stop X Games rookie and Monster Energy teamrider Colby Stevenson. Technical rail tricks like switch 270 pretzel to 630 and aerial moves such as switch left dub 1080 stalefish, double cork 1440 Cuban, and switch left double cork 1440 safety grab sealed the deal and earned the US Ski Team member his second gold of the weekend. Now that's how you debut at X Games! Silver in the Slopestyle event went to Monster Energy rider Evan McEachran from Canada, who finally took home his very first medal at an X Games on the strength of ultra-technical runs featuring down double cork 1080 Meader grab (named after Ian Meader), switch left double 1260 tail to Japan and switch rightside double 1440.

Monster Energy also struck gold in the Jeep Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final, where 23-year-old Darcy Sharpe from Comox, Canada, worked the course with style and finesse. Rail section highlights included hardway switch 270 bring-back, while Cab double cork 1080 mute, switch backside 1260 nosegrab, frontside triple cork 1440 Indy, backside triple cork 1440, and a backside 900 mute in the jump section earned Sharpe his very first X Games gold.

When the focus shifted from freestyle tricks to raw speed and acceleration in Wendy's Snow BikeCross, Monster Energy's Cody Matechuk was looking for a threepeat victory after back-to-back gold medals at Aspen 2018 and 2019. After a tense crash in the semi-finals, Matechuk soared ahead of the pack in the final race with an 8:42.768 overall time, finishing 15.641 seconds ahead of Yanick Boucher in second. Matechuk thereby joined the list of motorized winter sports athletes who have earned threepeat gold medals at X Games, including Blair Morgan, Tucker Hibbert, and Mike Schultz.

In the competitive Women's Ski SuperPipe final, all eyes were on defending gold medalist Cassie Sharpe. Competing in the new 30-minute jam format proved difficult for the 27-year-old from Comox, Canada. Sharpe soared the highest airs and posted technical tricks like rightside 900, flair, 360 to fakie, left 900 tailgrab and a 11'2" high, fully inverted 1080. But Sharpe ultimately had to settle for the bronze medal, her fourth X Games podium (2 gold, 2 bronze).

Ending an epic day on a high note, Monster Energy athletes claimed two podium spots in the The Real Cost Men's Snowboard Big Air final. Monster Energy's Max Parrot returned to Aspen after having missed the event in 2019 due to a battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma cancer. Fully recovered and returned to competition, Parrot unseated defending gold medalist Mark McMorris by landing his very first frontside triple cork 1620 mute in competition, followed by a Cab triple cork 1620 Indy and backside 1620. Parrot also stomped a Cab triple cork 1800 Indy, a trick that won him gold in 2018 and again sealed the deal in 2020.

Parrot now holds the most medals in the history of X Games Snowboard Big Air (6 gold, 3 silver) and was joined on the podium by his Monster Energy teammate Sven Thorgren. The 25-year-old Swede earned a strong bronze medal finish with backside flatspin 1620 stalefish, backside 1620 stalefish, frontside triple cork 1440 mute, backside triple rodeo melon, and Cab 1620 roast beef grab.

The fourth and final day at X Games Aspen 2020 kicked off at noon local time under blue skies with a double podium for Monster Energy in the Jeep Women's Ski Slopestyle event. Fresh off her Big Air bronze medal, Sarah Hoefflin had the right formula for the 35-minute jam session: Leftside 450 on 270 out and switch rightside 270 on the rails as well as 540 mute, bio 720, left cork 900 tailgrab, alley-oop 360 mute, and switch right bio 900 in the jump section earned the 29-year-old from Geneva, Switzerland, the silver medal.

Hoefflin was joined on the podium by her Monster Energy teammate, 21-year-old Maggie Voisin from Whitefish, Montana. Having won Slopestyle gold in 2018 as the first American rider in X Games history, Voisin demonstrated why she is still a podium threat and threw down technical rail moves and switch left 900 mute, leftside 720 tailgrab, rightside 900, and a huge 540 rodeo in the jump section for the bronze medal.

Next up, progression was the name of the game in the first-ever Jeep Snowboard Slope Rail Jam focused on the three rail sections on the Slopestyle course. Monster Energy's Darcy Sharpe brought the right repertoire to the mix and claimed silver by posting bluntslide 270 on the rainbow rail, Cab lipslide fakie, hardway switch 270 bring-back, lipslide 270 out, frontside boardslide to fakie, and 50-50 360 out. Following closely in third place, Sven Thorgren earned his sixth X Games medal by sending backside 360 to 50-50 to frontside 180 out, Cab 270 on 450 out, Indy grab to backside lipslide fakie, and Cab 450 on 270 out down the rails.

As the final event in a spectacular four-day action sports showcase, Monster Energy Snow Bike Best Trick shut down X Games Aspen 2020 with a bang.

Monster Energy athlete and snow bike pioneer Brett Turcotte finally had his moment to shine in the six-rider final. After crashing his bike on the first of two attempts, the 31-year-old from Clearwater, Canada, put it all on the line and pulled an extended superman backflip – hanging from the handlebar horizontally in mid-air – for 79.33 points and his first gold in the discipline.

Turcotte now owns eight X Games medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze) and was joined on the podium by his Monster Energy teammate and motocross icon Jackson Strong. Competing in a #24 Los Angeles Lakers basketball jersey in tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who had tragically passed away earlier on the same day, Strong pulled a nac nac to no-footer backflip on his second run. With a highest score of 75.66 points, the 28-year-old from Lockhart, Australia, claimed bronze, his twelfth X Games medal (6 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze).

One more thing: As the final trophy of the weekend, X Games presented Monster Energy freeskier Colby Stevenson with the Jeep Best in Snow Award voted for by the X Games panel. The 22-year-old received the honorary Golden Grille trophy for making history as the first-ever rookie to win the Ski Slopestyle competition. What a weekend!

This wraps up an epic Winter X Games in Aspen with an incredible bounty of 22 medals for team Monster Energy, surpassing last year's total count of 18 medals for Monster Energy at XG Aspen 2019. Thanks to all athletes, everyone who attended and all who watched for turning X Games Aspen 2020 into a history-making event!

X Games fans in the United States who missed the action at X Games Aspen 2020 can watch all the highlights on ABC in a four-piece anthology: X Games Aspen Anthology: Part 1 will air on Saturday, February 1, at 1 p.m. ET, followed by weekly installments every Saturday between February 8-22 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also follow the latest news and highlights across ESPN digital platforms, including XGames.com and X Games pages on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and more.

