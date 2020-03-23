Monster Tree Service Awards Territory to East Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Tree Service, the nation's first and fastest-growing tree service franchise, is expanding in Kentucky. Recently featured by SUCCESS magazine,Thrive Global and Franchise Times, the Monster Tree Service franchise continues to build on its rapid three-year franchise system growth.

Business entrepreneur Charlie Caravello has purchased the rights to a Monster Tree Service Territory in East Louisville, Kentucky, covering Greater Louisville, St. Matthews, Middletown, Prospect and surrounding areas. Caravello has been busy attending local home shows and partnering with new clients in his community.

Caravello is an experienced franchise owner who found success owning a mobile window-cleaning service franchise. He also has experience as a franchise consultant and is an expert at evaluating franchise opportunities from every angle to help other entrepreneurs choose the right business to meet their needs.

"During my time as a franchise consultant I was exposed to hundreds of franchises," said Caravello. "I fell in love with the Monster Tree Service brand because it's scalable, provides opportunities for residual revenue streams and really has a positive impact on the environment and my community."

Josh Skolnick, CEO and Founder of Monster Tree Service, is confident that Caravello will be a tremendous asset to the Monster Tree Service franchise.

"Charlie a perfect fit for the Monster Tree Service brand," says Skolnick. "His deep understanding of business, incredible work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit make him a great addition to our team. I can't wait to see his growth in the coming years."

Monster Tree Service is the only franchise tree company capitalizing on the under-served $17 billion tree service industry. Monster Tree Service has achieved consistent year-over-year, 5 percent growth since 2009, resulting in a $10+ million business. Because it's a high-upside opportunity, and a recession-proof business, Monster Tree Service expects to achieve $100 million in sales by 2021.

"Traditional tree services focus on taking down trees, removal and pruning," said Caravello. "Monster Tree Service does that and so much more. We are a full-service tree care company with an incredible plant health care program. We would rather help the property owner save a tree than take it down. As part of our wide array of services, we can provide preventative maintenance, including tree trimming, tree and plant health care, storm damage clean-up and more."

Founded in 2008 in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, by Founder and CEO Josh Skolnick, Monster Tree Service is the nation's first and fastest-growing franchise brand serving the $21 billion tree care industry. Over the past decade, Skolnick has aggressively built Monster Tree Service into a thriving national franchise system, working day and night to build the company into a multi-million-dollar business with more than 62 franchise partners and 166 territories sold in 28 states.

With dozens of fantastic franchise partners doing great work in their respective communities, Monster Tree Service expects to exceed $35 million in systemwide revenue in 2019. Each Monster Tree Service franchised outlet offers full-scale tree pruning and removal services, including tree pruning and trimming, tree removal, stump grinding, shrub maintenance, emergency services, plant health care and various secondary services.

Monster Tree Service franchise owners possess high levels of business acumen and business-building skills that bring a rare level of professionalism to the tree care industry. Fully invested in this industry — both personally and professionally — Monster Tree Service owners provide wonderful opportunities to other professionals who have a shared vision of continuing to legitimize the tree care industry as a skilled trade. These industry professionals will have the tools, training and respect to excel in providing unparalleled service to their clients and Make the World a More Beautiful Place, One Tree at a Time™.

Monster Tree Service is committed to educating all customers on the natural conditions, diseases and infestations that impact the health of their plants/trees and treating all issues with an environmentally friendly, "Do Not Harm" approach. It's all part of the Monster Tree Service vision to partner with homeowners across the country to make their trees healthy, strong, and vital.

