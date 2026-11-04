MontaRO 9-month Profit Up, Reiterates FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - MontaRO Co., Ltd. (3064.T), a Japanese ecommerce company, reported a rise in its attributable earnings for the nine months ended September 30, compared to the prior year. The company also reiterated its estimates for the fiscal 2026.

MontaRO's net attributable income for the nine-month period rose 18.9 percent to 27.933 billion yen, from 23.485 billion yen last year.

On a per share basis, the net income was 56.66 yen, compared to prior year 9-month period's 47.26.

Operating income was 41.192 billion yen, up 23.8 percent from 33.274 billion yen in the nine-month period of fiscal 2025.

Net sales increased 19 percent to 287.299 billion yen, as against the year-ago net sales of 241.400 billion yen.

Looking ahead, the company retained its fiscal 2026 guidance, with net attributable income of 36.180 billion yen, and 72.81 per share. Net sales for the full year is expected to total 381.379 billion yen, as already disclosed on February 3, 2026.

MontaRO shares closed Wednesday on the Tokyo Exchange at 2242.50 yen, up 1.08 percent or 24 yen.

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