MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES TWO NEW ONLINE ANALYTICS GRADUATE PROGRAMS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND DIGITAL MARKETING

MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to large and increasing demand from employers to hire professionals with specialized analytics skills, Montclair State University has launched two new online business programs - a STEM-designated Master of Science in Digital Marketing Analytics and a STEM-designated Master of Science in Human Resources Analytics. The two programs will address skill gaps often found in these professions and will be offered to students beginning in the fall of 2022.

"Based on a recent report from McKinsey & Company, marketing and HR/talent management are two business areas making heavy use of data and data analytics tools for planning and problem solving, " said Elizabeth Rosini, Associate Dean, Montclair State University Feliciano School of Business. "Our mission is to continue innovating our online business programs, so our students can compete and succeed in today's fast-paced business environment, as well as balance work, family, and personal goals. These newest Analytics graduate degrees will help our students stay relevant and gain the edge they need to meet the ever-growing needs of an evolving workplace."

MS in Human Resources Analytics

While Human Resources Analytics is a relatively new discipline, it is growing at an extraordinary rate and is quickly becoming an essential competency for Human Resources professionals. Research shows that the global HR analytics market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2022 to 2030. The use of HR analytics solutions to make data-driven decisions has become even more critical for monitoring and measuring organizational and employee productivity. Key factors driving the explosive growth of the HR analytics market are the need for efficient use of human resources, reducing operational costs in an organization, and gaining real insights into employee behaviors.

The STEM-designated Master of Science in Human Resources Analytics program is designed to meet the needs of organizations for optimized talent acquisition, benefits management, and leadership development and fuses HR principles with data analysis to provide students with up-to-date, functional HR knowledge and modern tools to solve problems and make informed decisions. The program is composed of two stackable certificates, in HR Management and Business Analytics, and culminates in capstone courses in Human Resources Analytics, including a practicum experience.

MS in Digital Marketing Analytics

Over the past decade, digital marketing has become fully integrated with business analytics practices and mastery of both is key to advancing digital marketing careers and strengthening business strategy. The digital marketing analytics market is estimated to expand at a 20.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, in comparison with the 10.3% CAGR registered during 2016-2020. Marketing analytics enables businesses to better understand the performance of their marketing campaigns and conduct comparative analyses to determine which applications yield the best results. The STEM-designated Master of Science in Digital Marketing Analytics program is designed to combine cutting-edge digital marketing and business analytics fundamentals with real-world skills and experiences to prepare marketing professionals to meet current and future demands on both a local and global scale. The program offers a fully online, uniquely balanced learning experience, with desirable professional certifications built into the curriculum.

The Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, which is the world's largest and longest-serving accrediting body for business schools. Less than 5% of business schools worldwide hold AACSB accreditation , which signifies that their business programs have met rigorous quality standards and passed a multi-year review process. Among that elite group of institutions, Montclair State offers high-quality and affordable online master's degrees including an online MBA with a slate of in-demand concentrations. Montclair State is a top-ranked university with professors who are highly relevant in their fields, offering a cutting-edge curriculum that makes Montclair State one of the best universities to earn a master's in the state, the region, and the country.

Building on a distinguished history dating back to 1908, Montclair State University is a leading institution of higher education in New Jersey. Designated a Research Doctoral University by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the University's nine colleges and schools serve more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students with more than 300 doctoral, master's, and baccalaureate level programs. Situated on a beautiful, 252-acre suburban campus just 14 miles from New York City, Montclair State delivers the instructional and research resources of a large public university in a supportive, sophisticated, and diverse academic environment. For more information about Montclair State University's online MBA programs, visit https://business.montclair.edu/programs/graduate-programs/online-mba .

