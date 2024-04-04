04.04.2024 22:30:00

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
03/31/202471,953,53577,889,229

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:???? 

Media contact:?????? 

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO,?+33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relations contacts:?????? 

Arthur Stril, Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617?430 7577? 

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.mehr Nachrichten