Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth



ISIN code: FR0010425595



Date Total number of shares

in the capital Total number of voting rights 03/31/2024 71,953,535 77,889,229

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:????

Media contact:??????

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO,?+33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relations contacts:??????

Arthur Stril, Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617?430 7577?





