WKN DE: A0MKPR / ISIN: FR0010425595

07.04.2025 22:30:00

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
03/31/2025100,290,07889,046,759


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:???? 

Media contacts:       

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contact:       

Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com

 

