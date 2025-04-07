CELLECTISAct. Nom. Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKPR / ISIN: FR0010425595
|
07.04.2025 22:30:00
Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights
(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)
PARIS, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Listing market: Euronext Growth
ISIN code: FR0010425595
|Date
|Total number of shares
in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|03/31/2025
|100,290,078
|89,046,759
For further information on Cellectis, please contact:????
Media contacts:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93
Investor Relations contact:
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com
Attachment
