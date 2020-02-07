07.02.2020 02:00:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
01/31/202047,088,500 

Total gross of voting rights: 47,088,500

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  47,047,250

 


 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/02/202054,588,500 

Total gross of voting rights: 54,588,500

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  54,551,798

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment

