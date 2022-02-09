+++ Kapitalschutz + Klimaschutz ☀️🌳🌧️ nachhaltig investieren ☀️🦋🌧️ mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen +++-w-
09.02.2022 22:30:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2022

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2022 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
01/31/202255,095,762

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,762



Total net* of voting rights: 54,925,155


* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 


 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIESmehr Nachrichten