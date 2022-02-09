|
09.02.2022 22:30:00
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market: NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|01/31/2022
|55,095,762
Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,762
Total net* of voting rights: 54,925,155
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
