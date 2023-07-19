|
19.07.2023 22:30:00
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|06/30/2023
|96,250,954
Total gross of voting rights: 96,250,954
Total net* of voting rights: 96,100,982
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights = 96,250,954 –149,972= 96,100,982
