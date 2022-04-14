14.04.2022 22:30:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022

    

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)


Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
03/31/202255,095,537

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537



Total net* of voting rights: 54,951,036


* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

