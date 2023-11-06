Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.11.2023 22:30:00

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2023

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

  		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
10/31/2023

  		96,288,553

  		 

Total gross of voting rights: 96,288,553

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 96,084,083

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

Attachment


