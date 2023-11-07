07.11.2023 18:00:00

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _ October 31, 2023



Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: PHXM)
Website : www.phaxiam.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights

January 31, 202331 018 55332 514 771

32 512 271

February 28, 202331 018 55332 516 87532 514 375
March 31, 202331 018 55332 521 65232 519 152
April 30, 202331 018 55332 521 64232 519 142
May 15, 202334 120 29835 623 38735 620 887
May 31, 202334 120 29835 623 63035 621 130
June 26, 202360 751 05462 254 38862 251 888
July 31, 202360 751 05462 254 44362 251 943
August 31, 202360 751 05462 253 18062 250 680
September 30, 20236 075 1056 225 2656 225 016
October 31, 20236 075 1056 225 3006 225 051

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

Attachment


