|
06.03.2023 18:00:00
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _February 28, 2023
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _February 28, 2023.
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net (2) voting rights
|November 30, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 514 528
|32 512 028
|December 31, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 514 825
|32 512 325
|January 31, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 514 771
|32 512 271
|February 28, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 516 875
|32 514 375
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ERYTECH PHARMAmehr Nachrichten
|
04.04.22
|Erytech Pharma S.A. : ERYTECH to Present Novel Vesiculation Approach at the 24th Meeting of the European Red Cell Society (Investegate)
|
24.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: ERYTECH PHARMA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.09.21
|Ausblick: ERYTECH PHARMA mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.09.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ERYTECH PHARMA stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.21
|Ausblick: ERYTECH PHARMA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ERYTECH PHARMA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.03.21
|Ausblick: ERYTECH PHARMA zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ERYTECH PHARMA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)