



Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _ December 31, 2023

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers



Listing markets:

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: PHXM)

Website : www.phaxiam.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights



Total of net (2) voting rights



January 31, 2023 31 018 553 32 514 771



32 512 271



February 28, 2023 31 018 553 32 516 875 32 514 375 March 31, 2023 31 018 553 32 521 652 32 519 152 April 30, 2023 31 018 553 32 521 642 32 519 142 May 15, 2023 34 120 298 35 623 387 35 620 887 May 31, 2023 34 120 298 35 623 630 35 621 130 June 26, 2023 60 751 054 62 254 388 62 251 888 July 31, 2023 60 751 054 62 254 443 62 251 943 August 31, 2023 60 751 054 62 253 180 62 250 680 September 30, 2023 6 075 105 6 225 265 6 225 016 October 31, 2023 6 075 105 6 225 300 6 225 051 November 30, 2023 6 075 105 6 226 121 6 225 872 December 31, 2023 6 075 105 6 226 982 6 226 733

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares.

