+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 07:35:00

Monthly Volume Report: Freight Up 5%, Continued Passenger Recovery

INVESTOR NEWS no. 16 - 11 May 2022
 

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in April 2022 were 5.4% above 2021 driven by higher volumes in the Mediterranean and Channel business units.

Volumes in the Mediterranean network continued to grow supported by higher capacity. Channel’s volumes were well above last year due to a positive impact from a competitor’s suspension of sailings through most of the month.

North Sea volumes were slightly below 2021 primarily due to dockings that reduced capacity between the Netherlands and the UK. The war in Ukraine lowered Baltic Sea volumes considerably compared to 2021, mainly between Germany and Lithuania.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres increased 2.6% to 43.4m from 42.2m in 2021-20.

Ferry – passenger: The recovery in passenger numbers continued in April with a tenfold increase to 337k equal to 70% of volumes in April 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Volumes increased in all regions, including a positive impact from a competitor’s suspension of sailings on the English Channel.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 1.4m compared to 1.0m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.  

DFDS ferry volumes
 		       
 April LTM*
Freight202020212022Change 2020-192021-202022-21Change
Lane metres, '0002,3953,5893,7845.4% 40,08542,24743,3572.6%
          
Passenger202020212022Change 2020-192021-202022-21Change
Passengers, '00029293371066.8% 4,5101,0021,37937.6%
*Last twelve months         


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The May 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 13 June 2022 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DFDS A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DFDS A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DFDS A-S 33,90 -1,74% DFDS A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag deutlich höher - Asiens Märkte letztlich positiv
Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch teils deutliche Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Der DAX präsentiert sich nach einem Ausflug unter die Nulllinie zum Handelsschluss deutlich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen