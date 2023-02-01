MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE is back for it's 24th edition, 'Winter is Ours!'

February 16 to March 5, 2023

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -

After last winter's wildly successful edition, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE presented by Loto-Québec in collaboration with Scotiabank is back with a better-than-ever 24th edition that will officially seal Montréal's reputation as a hotspot for ice skating. From February 16 to March 5, the city's downtown area will become a giant playground for Montrealers and visitors of all ages with a free outdoor site at the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles that will offer one-of-a-kind spring breakactivities. On the menu: the ultra unique Skating Loop at Place des Festivals, an enchanting skating rink at Place Loto-Québec at Esplanade Tranquille, breathtaking shows, entertaining attractions, beautiful light installations, music, mouth-watering food… the total package so you can experience the best of Montréal in winter!

"

Now that skating is part of its DNA, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE occupies the enviable position as a must-see event that celebrates the city's northern character. More than ever before, it is an inclusive and multigenerational happening. We now celebrate winter in the heart of downtown, in our restaurants, in our concert halls… and on the ice!

"

- Jacques Primeau, General Manager of the festival

Lace Up Your Skates!

Festivalgoers will be thrilled to reconnect with the Skating Loop, a totally immersive ice path that lets skaters enjoy stunning views of the cityscape, made possible thanks to the support of Canada Economic Development and Tourisme Montréal. The 300-metre-long raised path is surrounded by a multitude of glowing LED tubes that let skaters soak up amazing visual effects as they glide by.



This year, the Skating Loop will be more fun than ever: more skates will be available to rent thanks to CCM along with a newly expanded chalet for a next-level experience. Just next door, you can enjoy drinks and grab a bite to eat at the Bistro SAQ, a relaxing and welcoming area that will feature a covered and heated section.



Skaters can move to the beat of different musical styles each night thanks to the Station DJ Rogers where DJs Jason Rockman, DJ Kelly (Rap Mommies), AKAntu, Shaydakiss, Kleancut and many others will be spinning their sets. Popular playlists like C'est ma toune will allow the public to make special requests interactively. Every evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., send in your requests and listen to your favourite songs piped over the entire MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE site. Stay tuned for more deets!

ICI MUSIQUE will be managing the music roster Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with celebrity hosts presenting music programs and DJ sets created exclusively for the occasion!



On Thursday, February 16, Catherine Pépin will get everyone on their feet with her groovy music. Get ready to boogie the night away on your blades! On Friday, February 17, Félix B. Desfossés will be introducing us to brand-new talents and shining the spotlight on hip-hop artists. Then, Stanley Péan will transport you to the amazing universe of jazz from near and abroad on Saturday, February 18 with a music program from La boîte de jazz.



On Thursday, February 23, Catherine Pogonat will be treating us the best of the 90s. From pop hits to power ballads (not to mention that backcombed hair!), travel back in time to this unforgettable decade. Any blues fans out there? On Friday, February 24, François Lemay invites us to discover or rediscover songs by the greatest bluesmen on the planet. On Saturday, February 25, unwind with the best of classical music thanks to ICI MUSIQUE Classique's luminescent program.



Rock will be rocking our world on Thursday, March2, with Olivier Robillard Laveaux. Get ready to skate with some serious air guitar! The festivities will wrap up with Philippe Fehmiu on Friday, March 3, as he plays dancy world beats you'll love. Join us for some spectacular evenings!



MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE is thrilled to welcome music back to the festival, both on the outdoor site and in indoor venues. Be sure to check out a series of must-see shows on this year's program, including Riopelle Symphonique, the Ciné-concert Les Triplettes de Belleville and 1969 Live.

SEE THE SKATING LOOP PROGRAMMING

Epic projections

The Skating Loop will once again come alive in colour and light thanks to gigantic projections presented simultaneously on the façades of the Wilder Building – Espace Danse and UQAM'sPavillon Président-Kennedy.



This year marks the return of Montréal d'hier et d'hiver, a work by multidisciplinary artist Karine Lanoie-Brien in collaboration with the National Film Board of Canada (NFB), showcasing archival winter scenes that depict Montréal's love of skating.



Skaters can also immerse themselves in fanaa, a multidisciplinary work and meditative experience that combines poetry, live film and electronic music created by artist Sahar Homami in partnership with MUTEK.



The magnificent visual created for this 24th festival edition by artist Caitlin McDonagh will not only light up building walls but also the ice rink at Place Loto-Québec at Esplanade Tranquille, giving festivalgoers the chance to soak up the full MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE experience.

Play and eat outside

Get some fresh air on a thrilling ride on the Grande roue Loto-Québec, a can't-miss experience at the Place des Festivals, along with Glisse Vite Tim Hortons made possible through the financial support of Canada Economic Development for Quebec, a slide made of 5 illuminated tubes set up on steps of the popular Esplanade de la Place des Arts.



Festivalgoers can also enjoy a brand-new MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE experience when they reserve one of five furnished and heated Pique-nique nordique Skip greenhouses. You can even get a meal delivered from LeCentral food hall, which will be creating a menu exclusively for the occasion. This marks a new event concept and a Montréal first! Festivalgoers can also pick up meals from Montrealers' favourite restaurants at the Skip food truck onsite at the festival Fridays and Saturdays.

Street shows

The Quartier des Spectacles promises to bedazzle with street shows filled with light and music! Here's a sneak peek:



A Chinese tradition dating back over 2,000 years, the lion dance is performed to chase away evil spirits and usher in happiness and prosperity. The Montreal Chan Lionsdance club will share this ancestral dance with the MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE crowd.



The sounds of the explosive Zuruba, a true big band styled after Afro-Brazilian percussion ensembles, will transport you to the heart of a Brazilian carnival for an evening.



"Shiriki" means "share" in Swahili. It's also the name of this fun flash mob that showcases Montréal's different African cultures with its diverse and dynamic choreography.

Opening night at Place Loto-Québec on Esplanade Tranquille

If there's one place to be on February 16 starting at 7 p.m., then it's definitely at the Place Loto-Québec at Esplanade Tranquille skating rink for MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE's opening night. You'll be greeted by percussion group Baratanga, which promises to fire things up with its fun and festive energy. Be amazed by the mind-blowing barrel jumps and acrobatics on ice brought to you by the talented group led by Kevin Lapierre, a veteran of Crystal by Cirque du Soleil and Cadence by the 7 doigts. Lastly, three Canadian ice skating couples from the celebrated Académie de glace de Montréal (IMA) will be hitting the ice and making us dream big with their spectacular artistry. Don't miss an evening of truly fancy footwork – all for free!

Check out the Place Loto-Québec at Esplanade Tranquille skating rink

Broadcast simultaneously with the Skating Loop, the music program for Place Loto-Québec at Esplanade Tranquille will be a treat for your ears with diverse music styles that include disco, funk, jazz, hip-hop, punk rock, metal and more.



In addition to free skating, the ice rink will be buzzing with fun, shows and activities for the whole family. Keep an eye out for the Space-Bianca light fairies, who will be skating swiftly on their skates, as well as performances by Red Lips District, a professional ice skating troupe founded by influencer Alex-Anne Aubé-Kubel, who will be sharing her passion for figure skating with massive local talents that will meet up for a dance battle. Also, coaches from the Montréal Canadiens Rookie Camp will be sharing insider tips with kids trying out ice skating for the very first time. Lastly, don't miss the chance to skate with former Montreal Canadiens playersMathieu Dandenault and Gilbert Delorme who will be visiting the festival rinks, and don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for the Waputiks, dancing winter spirits on stilts, and always ready to brighten your night.

SEE PROGRAM FOR PLACE LOTO-QUÉBEC AT ESPLANADE TRANQUILLE SKATING RINK

Spring Break – February 27 to March 5

The whole family is invited downtown for a week that's jam packed with awesome games and workshops for young and old alike, thanks to the support of the Ville de Montréal. For one performance only, the show Coucou Passe-Partout will stop at Théâtre Maisonneuve in Place des Arts to perform for fans, the young and the young at heart. And the comedy/music circus duo Les Cabaneux also promise to make everyone break out in songs and smiles.



Kids can also try out a ton of cool workshops, including ice sculpting, winter survival activities with Iontionhnhéhkwen Wilderness Skills and comic making with artists from Éditions Pow Pow. On your break from table hockey, look for mascots Cosmos, Youppi! and Métal! – the new Montreal Canadiens retro mascot – and snap a selfie with them. Fun guaranteed!

At Place des Arts, let's create, let's move and let's play!

From March 1 to 4, Place des Arts invites families to soak up tons of free arts and cultural activities during spring break. The program features an introduction to the circus arts, tales and music shows, arts and crafts workshops, an interactive exhibition on Indigenous tales and legends, an impressive digital work, a culinary workshop by La Tablée des Chefs that brings everyone together and a family zone where everyone can relax. This is an excellent opportunity to tap into your inner artist!

Relax, it's spring break with Télé-Québec!

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3 to 5, come chill with Télé-Québec! For three whole days, you'll have to chance to meet actors from the shows Le Pacte and Comme des têtes pas de poule in the Télé-Québec tent near the skating rink. You can also enjoy the shows Super Plex and Cracké la famille s'éclate live at the skating rink and skate with characters from Coucou. Head to Place Loto-Québec at Esplanade Tranquille to make personalized badges the colours of your children's favourite characters, and don't miss story time with Caroline Munger from the series On joue!avec Biscuit et Cassonade.

Enjoy family films at the NFB during March Break

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) and the Festival international du film pour enfants de Montréal (FIFEM) have come together to present a program of films that will delight the whole family! During the break, on the afternoons of March 1 and 2, viewers of all ages can enjoy a carefully curated selection of colourful and fun short films. See you at the NFB's Alanis Obomsawin Theatre!

Here is a preview of the MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE Spring Break!

SEE SPRING BREAK PROGRAM

Luminous works

A true open-air museum, the luminous installations at the Quartier des Spectacles invite you to wander through an enchanting dreamworld.



Immerse yourself in the playful world of Optik, an interactive installation by The Urban Conga in collaboration with Serge Maheu presented by CN with the participation of the Government of Canada that reflects rays of light, and becomes a musical instrument when sound joins the rhythmic rotation of the unit. Not only is this an awesome place to socialize, but it's sure to spark spontaneous interactions!



Inspired by zoetropes and praxinoscopes, the 19th-century ancestors of cinema, the story of Fabuloscopes comes to life in a stroboscopic effect when spun. Created by EruomaAwashish and presented by CN with the participation of the Government of Canada, they bring together technology and animation to reinterpret Atikamekw tales and the adventures of the wolverine Wisaketcakw.



Take advantage of your MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE visit to discover the 13th edition of Luminothérapie: Prismaphonik, Iceberg, Prismatica, as well as the interactive projection Au bord du lac Tranquille on the skating rink at Place Loto-Québec at Esplanade Tranquille and the video NØRD projected onto the Quartier des Spectacles buildings. The series of works will transport you to a myriad of magical worlds of sound and light.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WORKS

And so many more activities on the outdoor site!

SEE COMPLETE PROGRAM

Mobile app available from February 8

Create your list of personal faves with this must-have tool and experience the best of Montréal in winter!

Nuit blanche

The program for the 20th edition of Nuit blanche will be unveiled on February 8, 2023. Stay tuned!

The 24th edition of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, presented by Loto-Québec in collaboration with Scotiabank will take place from February 16 to March 5, 2023 in the Quartier des Spectacles.

We can't wait to see you!

Acknowledgements

The 2023 edition of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE presented by Loto-Québec in collaboration with Scotiabank would not be possible without the support of its esteemed partners and sponsors. Thanks to the Société des alcools du Québec, to Rogers, the Société de transport de Montréal, Air France, Tim Hortons, Skip, the Association des hôtels du Grand Montréal, as well as our media partners Radio-Canada and La Presse. Finally, we would like to thank the Government of Canada: Canada Economic Development and Canadian Heritage, the Gouvernement du Québec: Ministère du Tourisme, Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine and the Ville de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and Montréal centre-ville for their continued trust and support.

Consult the full program:

montrealenlumiere.com



Want the inside scoop? Sign up for our free

l'infolettre MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE



Follow us:

#MTLenLumiere or @MTLenLumiere



PRESS ROOM

To download pictures, bios, official posters of the festival, click HERE

Infos (media)



SOURCE : MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

Brigitte Beaudoin-Savoie

Publicist



Media contact: Roy & Turner Communications

Natalie Dion

Account Director

Junior Bombardier

Account Director

ABOUT MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

Founded by Alain Simard in 2000 with the support of downtown Montréal's driving forces, including Tourisme Montréal, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal and the Ville de Montréal as well as the Gouvernement du Québec, the MEL dreamed of injecting new life into our city's winters. Today, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE is one of the biggest winter festivals in the world. Each year, it welcomes thousands of festivalgoers to discover hundreds of activities through its gourmet experiences, which showcase the best of the local culinary scene; its free, festive and unifying downtown outdoor site that is home to the unique aerial Skating Loop; its must-see indoor shows as well as Nuit blanche, a dusk-to-dawn event that takes thousands of night owls on a fun-filled winter adventure via a multitude of city-wide cultural activities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montreal-en-lumiere-is-back-for-its-24th-edition-winter-is-ours-301735631.html

SOURCE MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE