21.02.2020 23:42:00
Montréal-Ottawa: Full VIA Rail Weekday Service Starts Monday
MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce that full weekday service between Montréal and Ottawa will resume starting Monday, February 24.
Overview of service resumptions*
Route
Service
Toronto- London-Windsor
In full service
Toronto-Sarnia
In full service
Toronto-Niagara Falls
In full service
Montréal-Ottawa
Weekdays
Full service
(starting date planned
Monday, February 24)
Montréal-Ottawa
weekends
Full service
(starting date planned Saturday, February 22)
*This information is subject to change without notice.
Since all other VIA Rail services remain cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.
As of February 21, 691 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than 123 000 passengers have been affected.
Please note that the cancellation window of the different services is based on the minimum expected time it would take to resume the service once the line reopens.
Accordingly, we are protecting reservations as long as possible to prevent passengers from changing their travels plans unnecessarily.
Overview of service cancellations*
Route
Service
Cancelled until
Montréal-Québec City
Cancelled
Sunday February 23
Toronto-Ottawa
Cancelled
Tuesday, February 25
Toronto-Montréal
Cancelled
Tuesday, February 25
Senneterre-Jonquière
Cancelled
Tuesday, February 25
The Ocean
Cancelled
Tuesday, February 25
Winnipeg-The Pas
Cancelled
Friday, February 28
Prince Rupert- Prince George -Jasper
Cancelled
Friday, February 28
The Canadian
Cancelled
Friday, February 28
*This information is subject to change without notice.
All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.
We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all parties involved to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.
We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.
