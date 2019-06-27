Montréal top international convention destination in the Americas for second year running

MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - According to the prestigious ranking of the Union of International Associations (UIA) for 2018, Montréal is the number one international convention destination in the Americas for the second year in a row. Montréal's drawing power brought 108 events to the city, ahead of the likes of New York, Buenos Aires, Washington and Toronto.

2018 Americas Ranking – Union of International Associations

Rank City

Number of Events 1 Montréal 108 2 Toronto 79 3 New York 57 4 Washington 39 5 Buenos Aires 38

The report also shows that Montréal hosted 50% of all international events held in large Canadian cities—a phenomenal tally that shows how much the convention market is driving economic growth and tourism in the city.

"The outstanding teamwork and collaboration of our partners in the Montréal ecosystem continue to generate exceptional results, such as this first place ranking in the UIA's Americas list," said Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "Montréal is a highly attractive city where it's easy to do business. The city is known for its supportive partners, great service by expert local suppliers, opportunities for connecting with opinion leaders in a variety of sectors, and an expanded range of air connections that make it easier than ever to get to."

"Thanks to cooperation between the business tourism sector, Québec universities, and the city's main economic clusters, as well as the involvement of leading figures such as our Ambassadors, Montréal hosts many major events that generate significant economic and intellectual benefits for the city and Québec as a whole," said Robert Mercure, president and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal. "The Palais is becoming a vector of Montréal creativity, and we intend to generate ever greater benefits for Montréal and Québec by promoting local people and know-how."

This report takes over 450,000 meetings into account, organized in more than 12,500 cities, by nearly 30,000 international organizations. Founded in 1907 by Nobel laureate Henri La Fontaine and Paul Otlet, the UIA holds a database of more than 70,000 organizations in 300 countries and territories.

Montréal dominates another major international ranking

According to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Montréal is also one of the world's most popular destinations for international events. The UIA list, which places Montréal 1st in North America for a third consecutive year and 2nd in the Americas, just behind Buenos Aires, draws on a database of more than 12,000 events whose conventions alternate between at least three countries.

Satisfied convention-goers

Once conventions have been confirmed, Tourisme Montréal and the Palais successfully meet the expectations and requirements of convention organizers and their delegates. A survey by research firm Ipsos on behalf of Tourisme Montréal shows that 95% of business tourists were satisfied with their stay in 2018 and 98% were satisfied with the conference facilities in Montréal. Notably, 84% of these business tourists said they would return to Montréal for a vacation—a testament to the city's outstanding reputation.

About Tourisme Montréal

Established in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting more than 900 tourism professionals, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. This year, Tourisme Montréal is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, meetings and other events. Buoyed by a team of creative professionals with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates major tourism revenues and intellectual wealth for Montréal and Québec, while also contributing to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city in the Americas for international events. To learn more, visit congresmtl.com.

