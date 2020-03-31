Montreal-based Medicom Set to Further Expand North American Production Capacity

MONTREAL, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Medicom is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical-grade personal protective equipment, including surgical and respiratory masks. Medicom has their head office in Montreal, with offices around the globe and production facilities in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced a plan to help Canadian companies ramp up production of medical supplies needed to help handle the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are launching Canada's plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19, to ensure that we can quickly produce here in Canada the things we need," Trudeau explained.

In a release issued today, the Canadian Government announced that they have placed orders for tens of millions of masks from Medicom and are finalizing an agreement that would support the development of a manufacturing facility in Canada to help ensure ongoing supply for local demand in Canada (please see link below).

https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2020/03/31/partnerships-canadian-industry-fight-covid-19-pandemic

"Medicom has been a trusted name in personal protective equipment for over three decades," said Guillaume Laverdure, Medicom President and Global Chief Operating Officer. "We are happy to have reached an agreement with the Canadian Government to be their long-term supplier for N95-type and surgical face masks and to facilitate our investment for local production. Diversified supply has been a long-term strategy for us at Medicom and we are happy to be adding a Canadian facility to help supply product that will help protect Canadian healthcare professionals and patients," he continued.

With manufacturing operations strategically distributed across three continents — the company has Health Canada and FDA approved manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Taiwan and France — Medicom has been uniquely positioned to meet the exponential demand for personal protective products like face masks throughout the current crisis.

With today's announcement, Medicom will be further expanding its global manufacturing footprint. By establishing a local manufacturing facility, the company will provide a reliable source of personal protection equipment for Canadian healthcare workers throughout the current COVID-19 outbreak and ensure that Canada is well-equipped to meet future needs. The exact location of the new Canadian facility has not yet been confirmed.

Government of Canada news release:

https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/03/31/prime-minister-announces-new-partnerships-canadian-industries-fight

About Medicom

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality infection control, single-use and preventive products for the medical, dental, industrial, veterinary, laboratory and health and beauty markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Ritmed and Hopen brands, as well as the recently acquired Hedy Canada Inc. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France and Medicom Asia in Hong Kong. Medicom has extensive experience in meeting demand for personal protective equipment during a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the worldwide HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable infection control solution provider during multiple epidemics, including the Avian Flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.



For more information about Medicom infection control solutions, including its extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com.

