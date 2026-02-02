SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
02.02.2026 19:05:43
Monument Fully Exits Grand Canyon Position Valued at $4.2 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
On January 23, 2026, Monument Capital Management reported selling out its entire position in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), unloading 19,133 shares in an estimated $4.20 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.This education services provider delivers technology and support solutions to U.S. colleges, with a focus on healthcare partnerships.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated January 23, 2026, Monument Capital Management reported selling all 19,133 shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $4.20 million, based on quarterly average pricing. The fund’s position in the education services company fell to zero, with the net position change also totaling $4.20 million for the period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
