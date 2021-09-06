|
06.09.2021 16:45:00
Moody’s affirmed Aktia’s ratings and changed outlook to negative
Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
6 September 2021 at 5.45 p.m.
Moody’s affirmed Aktia’s ratings and changed outlook to negative
Moody’s Investors Service changed 6 September 2021 Aktia’s outlook on the long-term ratings from stable to negative. At the same time, Moody’s affirmed Aktia’s bank deposit ratings at A1/P-1 and senior unsecured debt ratings at A1.
Moody’s release is available at www.aktia.com Investors > Debt & Funding strategy > Rating.
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.
