Moody's assigns A3 rating to Swiss Prime Site

A3 long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook from Moody's

The global rating agency Moody's has assigned Swiss Prime Site an A3 long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook, conforming the exceptional creditworthiness and strategic orientation of Swiss Prime Site Group. René Zahnd, CEO of Swiss Prime Site: «We are pleased to have received this positive assessment from Moody's, one of the world's leading rating agencies. The rating expresses Moody's belief that Swiss Prime Site Group, as a comprehensive real estate investment platform, is in a sound financial and strategic position.» Marcel Kucher, CFO of Swiss Prime Site, adds: «This rating, which is very positive both in Switzerland and in international comparison, reflects our company's excellent basis and the group's resilient business model, and opens up opportunities for us to raise debt capital internationally if required.»

Rating confirms the strategic orientation with a focused business model and a new financing structure

The receipt of the A3 rating followed a detailed and extensive assessment process by Moody's and is based on a large number of different criteria. The positive assessment of Swiss Prime Site was influenced by four key elements. First, the real estate portfolio is of outstanding quality and is broadly diversified with a volume of over CHF 12.5 billion, a well-balanced regional distribution across Switzerland's central economic centres, and a sound mix across different and stable types of use. Second, with strong macroeconomic fundamentals and stable real estate markets, Switzerland offers Swiss Prime Site and its business model a rock-solid operating environment as well as great access to debt and equity. Third, enriching the business model with real estate asset management offers a great deal of potential in the medium and long term. Fourth and last, Swiss Prime Site achieved considerable financial flexibility with its new financing structure, strong capital management principles and a clear capital recycling strategy. Furthermore, the asset base, which is now over 80% unencumbered, the excellent liquidity and an average residual term to maturity of the interest-bearing financial liabilities of solid 5.8 years further impacted the result in a positive manner. René Zahnd, CEO Swiss Prime Site, concludes: «The A3 rating from Moody's is another clear signal that with our new financing structure and our focused and integral business model, we are well on the right track to further increase value for our stakeholders.»