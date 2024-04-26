|
26.04.2024 11:20:00
Moody’s assigns Aaa rating to Bank of Åland Plc’s CBA Covered Bond Program and all the currently outstanding Covered Bonds under the Program
Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
April 26, 2024, 12.20 EET
Moody’s assigns Aaa rating to Bank of Åland Plc’s CBA Covered Bond Program and all the currently outstanding Covered Bonds under the Program
Rating agency Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has today assigned first time ratings of Aaa to the Bank of Åland Plc’s (Ålandsbanken Abp) CBA Covered Bond Program and all the outstanding Covered Bonds under the Program (ISIN numbers of the Bonds: FI4000490677, FI4000549548 and FI4000566351).
The ratings confirm our qualitative granting of credits within the Bank of Åland’s Covered Bond Program as well as gives a good picture of the Bank of Åland as an investment, comments Bank of Åland’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Peter Wiklöf.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/rating
