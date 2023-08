Moody's Just Put These Big Banks on Notice. Here's What You Need to Know

One week ago, Moody's downgraded several regional banks. The credit ratings agency cited concerns about higher interest rates and the effect of a potential recession.According to a survey of economists by Bankrate, there is a 59% chance of a recession before mid-2024. If we were to see a recession by then, banks could face headwinds from slower lending conditions. This also comes when regulators consider raising capital limits that could affect the largest regional banks. Moody's put several other big regional banks on notice that they could be next to face downgrades. Read on to see the banks affected and what headwinds banks face in the near term that could weigh on their business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel