Moody's Aktie
WKN: 915246 / ISIN: US6153691059
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17.11.2026 18:26:47
Moody's Names Timothy Bhatt As Chief Information Officer; Shares Down
(RTTNews) - Moody's has appointed Tim Bhatt as its new Chief Information Officer, effective December 7. He will join the Executive Leadership Team while continuing as Chief Technology Officer of Moody's Ratings, a role he has held since 2018.
Tim Bhatt has nearly 30 years of technology leadership experience in financial services.
As Moody's Ratings CTO, he modernized its technology systems by introducing a shared, cloud-based and AI-enabled platform, improving scalability, security and efficiency.
Before joining Moody's, Tim Bhatt spent nearly 10 years at Ally Financial, serving as CTO, Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Enterprise Architect.
He also held technology leadership roles at Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.
On NYSE, the shares are trading 4.34 percent down at $484.31.
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