25.07.2023 13:26:11

Moody's Q2 Profit, Revenue Jump Above Street View, Ups Full-year Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) Tuesday reported a profit of $377 million or $2.05 per share for the second quarter, higher than $327 million or $1.77 per share in the same quarter a year ago, driven by strong demand for mission-critical data, analytics and software solutions.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $423 million or $2.30 per share, that beat the average estimate of 18 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue increased to $1.494 billion from $1.381 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.45 billion.

Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year outlook. Moody's now expects full-year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $9.75 - $10.25, up from $9.50 - $10.00 provided earlier.

The company now sees revenue to increase in the high-single-digit percent range for the full year, compared with the prior outlook of mid-to-high-single-digit percent range growth.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.94 per share on revenue growth of 7.7% for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Moody's Corp.mehr Nachrichten