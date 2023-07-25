|
25.07.2023 13:26:11
Moody's Q2 Profit, Revenue Jump Above Street View, Ups Full-year Earnings Guidance
(RTTNews) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) Tuesday reported a profit of $377 million or $2.05 per share for the second quarter, higher than $327 million or $1.77 per share in the same quarter a year ago, driven by strong demand for mission-critical data, analytics and software solutions.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $423 million or $2.30 per share, that beat the average estimate of 18 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Quarterly revenue increased to $1.494 billion from $1.381 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.45 billion.
Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year outlook. Moody's now expects full-year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $9.75 - $10.25, up from $9.50 - $10.00 provided earlier.
The company now sees revenue to increase in the high-single-digit percent range for the full year, compared with the prior outlook of mid-to-high-single-digit percent range growth.
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.94 per share on revenue growth of 7.7% for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moody's Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Moodys-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Moodys abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.23
|Ausblick: Moodys öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Moodys-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Moodys-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Moodys gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.23
|Ausblick: Moodys präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.23
|Ausblick: Moodys verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.22
|Ausblick: Moodys stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Moodys legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)