23.07.2024 14:14:33

Moody's Q2 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Raises FY24 Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) Tuesday announced a growth in the second quarter earnings and that beat analysts' estimates. The second quarter net income for the integrated risk assessment firm was $552 million, up from $377 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $600 million.

Earnings per share for the quarter climbed to $3.02 from $2.05 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $3.28 per share. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $3.02 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 22 percent to $1.817 billion from $1.494 billion a year ago. Moody's Investors Services had reported revenue of $1.015 billion compared to $747 million in the previous year. Moody's analytics contributed revenue of $802 million, up from $747 million last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $1.72 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the company raised the outlook to a range of $11.00 to $11.40 per share, from the previous projection of $10.40 to $11.00 per share. Analysts are looking for Earnings of $11.02 per share.

Revenue for the full year is expected to increase in low-teens percent range, while the earlier expectation was to increase in the high-single-digit to low double-digit percent range.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Moody's Corp.mehr Nachrichten