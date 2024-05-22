|
Moody’s Ratings affirms Šiauliu Bankas’ ratings and its stable outlook
The international rating agency Moody’s Investor Service has affirmed Šiauliu Bankas long-term deposit ratings of Baa1. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains stable.
"We are pleased that one of the most influential rating agencies has affirmed Šiauliu Bankas' historically high ratings and stable outlook. This affirmation bolsters our recent developments and demonstrates confidence in our long-term growth strategy for our investors,” states Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Šiauliu Bankas.
In its statement, Moody’s noted that baseline credit assessment reflects its strong capitalisation supported by healthy earnings, and sound liquidity buffers.
Moody’s is one of the most influential international credit rating agencies in assessing the ability of companies and governments to meet their debt obligations.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
