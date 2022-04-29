Moog Inc. Q2 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG.A, MOG.B) reported second-quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, up 12% from a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.28, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings declined to $29.09 million or $0.91 per share from $48.69 million or $1.51 per share, prior year. Sales were $771 million, up 5% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $758.21 million in revenue.

The company updated its fiscal 2022 projections and now projects: sales of $3.0 billion; GAAP earnings per share of $5.24, and adjusted earnings per share of $5.50, both plus or minus $0.20.

The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of class A common stock and class B common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022.