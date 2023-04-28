Moog Q2 Adj. Profit Declines; Net Sales Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG.A, MOG.B) reported that its second quarter net earnings increased to $43.0 million from $29.1 million, prior year. Net earnings per share was $1.34 compared to $0.91. Adjusted net earnings per share was $1.42 compared to $1.49. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $837 million, an increase of 9%. Excluding divestitures and foreign exchange impacts, sales increased 11%.

For fiscal 2023, the company increased sales guidance slightly to $3.2 billion. Also, the company reiterated fiscal 2023 guidance for adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share.

The Board of Directors of Moog Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of class A common stock and class B common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2023.

