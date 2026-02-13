Moolec Science Aktie
Moolec Science Stock Surges 69% On Positive GLASO1 Platform Results
(RTTNews) - Moolec Science SA (MLEC) shares soared 69.02 percent, gaining $3.52 to $8.62 on friday after the company announced positive results from the crushing process of its U.S. GLASO1 safflower platform.
The company confirmed gamma-linolenic acid concentrations of approximately 45 percent, marking a key milestone following completion of its 2025 U.S. GLASO1 safflower campaign. Management said the results validate Moolec's ability to deliver commercial-scale agricultural and industrial performance through its plant-engineered molecular farming platform aimed at scalable protein solutions for the global food industry.
The stock opened sharply higher at $11.17 compared to the previous close of $5.10 and traded between $8.62 and $11.44 during the session on the Nasdaq. The last reported bid was $7.49 for 200 shares, with the ask at $11.05 for 200 shares.
Volume surged to 23,141,113 shares, dramatically exceeding the average volume of 324,223. Shares have traded within a 52-week range of $3.08 to $157.05.
