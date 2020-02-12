Moore Kuehn Encourages FG, TCO, FSCT, and QUMU Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG)

FGL Holdings has agreed to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial (FNF). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of FGL will receive $12.50 or 0.2558 shares of Fidelity National for every share of FGL owned.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

Taubman Centers has agreed to be acquired by Simon Property Group (SPG). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Taubman will receive $52.50 for every share of Taubman owned.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

Forescout Technologies has agreed to be acquired by Advent International. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Forescout will receive $33.00 for every share of Forescout owned.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

Qumu has agreed to be acquired by Synacor, Inc. (SYNC). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Qumu will receive 1.61 shares of Synacor for every share of Qumu owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

