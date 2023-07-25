Moose Toys Adds "Turtle Power" to Rapidly Growing Licensing Lineup, Signs Agreement With Paramount for Sought-After Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Property

The "Heroes in a Half Shell" Represent First License for Popular Action-Packed Akedo Brand

Iconic Turtles Coming to Heroes of Goo Jit Zu in 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, has acquired a license for Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Under the new licensing agreement, the toymaker's popular action-packed Akedo brand will be the first Moose Toys line of products to get the Ninja Turtle treatment. Akedo game pieces will feature the classic characters from the classic animated series and are on shelves now, ahead of the upcoming film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in theatres August 2, 2023. The agreement also allows for cross-collaboration with additional original brands from Moose Toys. Plans include the "Heroes in a Half Shell" debuting as characters in an upcoming line for Heroes of Goo Jit Zu in 2024.

"As Moose Toys continues to aggressively expand its licensing program by tapping into pop culture and nostalgia, we identified Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a property that ticked both boxes and engaged with Paramount to acquire the license and bring some 'Turtle Power' to Moose," said Ronnie Frankowski, chief commercial officer, Moose Toys. "We chose Akedo as the first Moose brand to get the Turtle treatment because of the inherent similarities in brand DNA. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brings a new level of fun with a dash of irreverence to Akedo's fast-fighting action and humor-infused play, and offers the perfect backdrop to welcome the crime-fighting, pizza-loving crew to the Moose family."

Fans of the brands should prepare themselves for the most epic battles. The new Akedo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arena comes with Leonardo, Shredder and two exclusive warriors, and has more than 35 sounds to amp up the action and excitement. The arena features two easily rotated background scenes representing New York City and two ultra-deluxe battle controllers, inspired by the sewer pipes where the Turtles make their home.

In the four versus packs, the classic battle-in-a-box play goes next level with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' most well-known villains — Bebop, Krang, Rocksteady and Baxter Stockman. Each warrior is matched with one of the loveable and humorous Turtles. Leonardo, the leader in blue, armed with two katanas; Donatello, the brains with the bō; Raphael, seeing red with two sai; and Michelangelo, the life of the pizza party, holds nunchaku in each hand. The characters can be mixed and matched to battle with any of the Akedo villains as they rise from the sewers to shell out justice.

Moose Toys' Akedo—Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arena and Akedo—Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Versus Pack are available now at major retailers nationwide.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+ strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

