Moose Toys' Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron Wins Creative Toy of the Year at 2022 Toy of the Year Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, won Creative Toy of the Year for its global sales sensation, Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, at The Toy Association's 22nd annual Toy of the Year (TOTY) virtual awards gala today.

"It was an extremely competitive category, so it makes this award – which already is truly such an incredible honor – that much more significant. Winning Creative Toy of the Year for Magic Mixies is validation that our continued focus on doing things differently and bringing the 'Superhappy' to life is resonating with consumers and the toy industry," said Paul Solomon co-owner, Moose Toys. "We are grateful for the recognition and so proud of the entire Moose team for this amazing accomplishment."

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron's win as Creative Toy of the Year solidifies Moose's foothold as an innovation powerhouse. Created to ignite imaginations by putting real magic into kids' hands, Magic Mixies was the must-have toy of the holiday season, marking a record-breaking launch for Moose Toys and ranking No. 1 in Special Feature Plush for December and for Fall season (Fall: August- December).¹ The frenzied response to Magic Mixies has prompted the company to accelerate a global consumer products licensing program with top agents in key territories and entertainment partnerships.

Full of surprise and delight, the Magic Mixies brand will continue to innovate with new products this year.

Hosted by The Toy Association, TOTY accolades are based on votes from mass and specialty toy retailers, media, Toy Association members and consumers.

Moose continues to introduce new toys with the goal of bringing the Superhappy to kids around the world. To stay up to date on that latest innovations and for more information about Moose Toys' full range of products, visit moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

¹ The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / USA / December 2021 & August-December 2021

