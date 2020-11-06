Mopar Unleashes the New 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye Supercharged HEMI® Crate Engine

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Legendary Dodge Challenger SRT Demon power plant, now available as a Mopar crate engine, pumps out 807 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque

Hellcrate Redeye upgrades include larger 2.7-liter supercharger and strengthened internals enabling an uprated 14.5 psi boost and higher 6,500 rpm redline

New Hellcrate Redeye supercharged engine is intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles

The 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye Supercharged HEMI® engine (part # 68303091AA) is available to order now for a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $21,807

For more information, customers should visit www.cratehemi.com

Mopar is unleashing the most powerful production muscle-car engine ever available to builders and enthusiasts with the launch of its newest crate engine – the 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine.

"With the addition of this new supercharged HEMI, Mopar now offers five HEMI crate engines with a range of 375 to 1,000 horsepower," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care for FCA – North America. "All Mopar crate engines are quality-tested and factory-backed to deliver proven performance to our enthusiasts."

Rated at 807 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque on 91-octane pump gas, the new Hellcrate Redeye crate engine is engineered with proven, factory-backed hardware first seen in the wheelie-pulling, record-setting, limited-edition 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car ever. This same supercharged HEMI engine powers the industry's most powerful muscle cars, including the new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and the high-horsepower halo of the lineup in 2021, the new 807-horsepower Challenger SRT Super Stock.

"2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled to a pure performance brand with 700+ horsepower models available across the entire Dodge lineup," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "The new 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye crate engine gives any pre-1976 vehicle owner another opportunity to become a member of the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle by tapping into the Dodge//SRT power that wasn't available then, but is now."

If you know, you know. If you don't, the new Hellcrate Redeye power plant features significant upgrades versus the standard Hellcrate engine, including:

Larger supercharger – 2.7 liters versus 2.4 liters

Increased boost pressure: 14.5 psi versus 11.6 psi

Higher rpm limit: 6,500 rpm versus 6,200 rpm

Forged alloy steel crankshaft with 90.9-millimeter stroke and revised balancing

Induction-hardened crank bearing surfaces; individual journal optimized main bearing clearances

5150 alloy gun-drilled camshaft optimized for high rpm performance and decreased weight

Forged high-strength alloy pistons; 30-micron increased piston-to-bore clearance

Powder-forged connecting rods; upgraded shank and big end; revised ultra-high tensile fasteners

100 percent increase in piston-cooling jet flow

Revised valve-spring design with 33 percent increase in oiling for valve springs and rocker tips for improved lubrication and cooling

Single-groove collets on valve stems for improved stability

Oil pan and windage tray optimized for high acceleration – tested up to 1.8 g

Each engine is dyno-tested for 42 minutes before being shipped

This complete engine assembly includes a supercharger with throttle body, fuel injectors, coil packs, water pump, front sump oil pan and flexplate.

Builders who prefer a manual transmission can purchase the following:

Flywheel (part # 05038113AD)

Flywheel to crankshaft bolts (part # 06504398)

Clutch and pressure plate assembly (part # 05038769AB)

Clutch to flywheel bolts (part # 06508880AA)

Also available is a Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit (part # 77072492), which includes an alternator, power-steering pump, belts, pulleys and mounting hardware.

The Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V-8 engine (part # 68303091AA) is available to order today for a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $21,807. The awesome 807- horsepower HEMI ships in distinctive packaging that features the Hellcat Redeye logo and includes in-depth information sheets with installation requirements and helpful tips.

The new Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged Crate HEMI V-8 engine joins four proven power plants in the Mopar Crate HEMI engine family:

"Hellephant" 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI (part # P5160194AC)

1,000 horsepower and 950 lb.-ft. of torque



$29,995 MSRP

MSRP "Hellcrate" 6.2-liter Supercharged Crate HEMI (part # 68303089AB)

707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque



$20,215 MSRP

MSRP 6.4-liter Crate HEMI (part # 68303090AA)

485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque



$10,060 MSRP

MSRP 5.7-liter Crate HEMI (part # 68303088AA)

375 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque



$6,550 MSRP

Mopar HEMI crate engines are covered against defects in materials and workmanship for a 90-day period (parts exchange only).

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA& (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

