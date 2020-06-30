Mopec Debuts Stainless-Steel Guardian Rack System

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec, a leading provider of American-made medical equipment and laboratory products to the pathology, morgue, anatomy and necropsy industries, is now offering its new Guardian Rack System. Designed and engineered to meet the needs of morgues during mass fatality events and surges, the system can be quickly assembled and deployed to provide additional remains storage capacity.

"During the initial surge of COVID-19 cases, we saw examples of organizations that were overwhelmed by the death tolls in their communities and struggled to find immediately available solutions for humane and dignified storage of decedents," said Jay Troger, CEO of Mopec. "We were able to design the Guardian Rack System and start manufacturing within a month and are now in full production with products ready to ship."

Manufactured in Mopec's Michigan facility, the Guardian Rack System is a first-in-class solution to storage capacity issues. Engineered for quick assembly/disassembly and suitable for use in refrigerated trailers or cooled structures, the system is designed for loading with a forklift and features:

Rack and tray system

3,4 and 5 tier designs

Up to 1,500 lbs. capacity per rack

Heavy-duty locking casters

Stainless-steel construction

"We are focused on meeting the needs of morgues during these unprecedented times and beyond," said Troger. "We are all learning how critical it is for hospitals, government agencies, medical examiners and funeral homes to be prepared for surges in mortality, and we are working to provide them with solutions that will keep both workers and communities safe."

In addition to the Guardian Rack System, Mopec offers other products to meet COVID-19 response needs, including:

MERC System: The only human remains cooling system that is completely portable and scalable. It uses liquid cooling technology to store human remains when refrigerated space is not available.

CDC-compliant body bags: Mopec offers nine styles of CDC-compliant body bags designed to meet the unique requirements of COVID-19 response.

Safe Seal System: The Safe-Seal Thermosealer provides hermetically sealed containment of remains, meeting Bio-Safety Level 4 (BSL-4) standards. The system is designed to help keep workers and survivors safe after a mass fatality event or any high-risk biohazard exposure.

MAXAIR CAPR® Series: The most innovative and easy-to-use Powered Air-Purifying Respirator available. No fit testing and no N95 masks.

For more information about these products and other morgue solutions, visit Mopec.com.

About Mopec

Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, morgue, anatomy and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit www.mopec.com.

About Blackford Capital

Blackford Capital is a private equity firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that acquires, manages and builds family-owned, lower middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies. Blackford currently has 11 portfolio companies located across the United States and has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. 5000 in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

