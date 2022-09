More ‘banking hubs’ to open across UK to tackle branch and ATM closures

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Additional 13 hubs will bring total to 25, where customers of almost any bank can carry out transactionsMore shared “banking hubs” are to be rolled out across the UK to help communities hit by branch and ATM closures to get continued access to cash.A banking hub is a shared service that operates in a similar way to a standard branch, with a counter service run by Post Office staff where customers of almost any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular transactions. Continue reading...