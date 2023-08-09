|
09.08.2023 15:53:00
More Alzheimer's Treatments Are Coming: This Company Can Help With Early Detection
Alzheimer's patients could soon have more treatment options available. Biogen's Leqembi obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, and another treatment from Eli Lilly, donanemab, may not be far behind.The one drawback, however, is that those drugs treat Alzheimer's when the disease is in its early stages, and thus, many people won't be able to benefit from them. But there's a company that may solve that problem. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) has a test that can help make it easier to assess the risk of developing Alzheimer's.On July 31, Quest launched a direct-to-consumer blood test, AD-Detect, which assesses beta amyloid protein. Amyloid beta in the brain is often associated with Alzheimer's, and the test can identify whether there are abnormal levels, which can be crucial in identifying people who have a high risk of developing the disease.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!