More Booking.com customers come forward about scam ‘confirmation’ emails

The website is sending out warnings to cancel cards after noticing ‘suspicious activity’Three weeks after Observer Cash revealed that the Booking .com email system had been hacked and that a number of customers had had their credit card details compromised, it has emerged that the website has been sending emails to some customers warning them to cancel their cards. At the same time, others have come forward to say “me too”.Those affected had either checked in, or were due to check in, to a hotel they had reserved using theBooking.com’s website or app. They had received an email – from the official noreply@booking.com address – warning their stay may have to be cancelled unless they handed over bank card details via an embedded link. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel