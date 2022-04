More Businesses Exist Now Than Before the Pandemic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In early 2020, as Covid-19 pushed many companies to either close or shed employees at an alarming rate, those newly out of work found something to do with their free time: start a business.A new report released this week by a Washington think tank says 7% more physical businesses exist now than before the pandemic started. That's because entrepreneurs, propped up by direct government subsidies and stimulus payments, built companies like it was, well, nobody's business.Continue reading