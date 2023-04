More fruit and veg shortages to come as weather in UK and Spain hits crops

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Record heat in southern Europe and chilly start to British growing season spell more misery for shoppersShoppers have been warned they face more fruit and vegetable shortages, as temperatures in southern Spain soar to unprecedented levels while the UK growing season gets off to a late start because of cold, overcast weather.Temperatures were expected to reach a new April record of 39C (102F) in parts of Andalucía on Friday amid a long-lasting drought that has affected the production of vegetables in Spain. Córdoba reached a record 38.8C on Thursday. Continue reading...