More layoffs at Global Montreal: the station loses its anchor

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - After having lost ten percent of permanent positions at Global Montreal earlier this summer, Corus announced an additional layoff, senior anchor Jamie Orchard will be leaving the station as of today. Jamie Orchard has been with Global for 23 years.

"The union of employees would like to thank Jamie for her numerous years of service. Jamie is an excellent journalist who always approached every subject with great professionalism. She is a model for ethical journalism. We are also losing an important voice and key connection between our newsroom and Montreal's English-speaking community" declared Anne Leclair, president of the Union local.

The Union reiterates the importance of local news coverage and is sorry to see more jobs cuts in the sector.

"We've lost a lot of positions over the years. We need new models for funding traditional media outlets so we can serve our communities with adequate journalistic resources. Our democracy depends on strong local news coverage" concludes Anne Leclair.

With 122 000 members in Quebec, CUPE-Quebec represents 7180 workers in the communications sector. CUPE is also the largest union in the Quebec Federation of Labor.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (FTQ)