|
20.12.2022 16:30:00
More Likely to 5x First: Beyond Meat or Coupang
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) both disappointed a lot of investors. Beyond Meat, an early mover in the plant-based meat market, went public at $25 a share in May 2019. It skyrocketed to an all-time high of $234.90 two months later, but it's now worth about $14.Coupang, the e-commerce leader in South Korea, went public at $35 last March. It closed at an all-time high of $50.45 a few days later, but it now trades at about $16. Both stocks plunged as investors fretted over their slowing growth, lack of profits, and high valuations. Inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro challenges exacerbated that selling pressure.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!