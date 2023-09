More Likely to 5x First: Bluebird Bio vs. CRISPR Therapeutics

Gene editing is a relatively new technology that allows scientists to modify an organism's DNA. It holds the potential to help researchers develop therapies for diseases that have been extremely hard to treat.Two companies that are hard at work in this field are Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Both focus on developing gene-editing treatments and continue to progress in their research even as their shares have lagged the market. But one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics , has held up substantially better than the other.Of course, that doesn't guarantee how things could unfold in the future. So which company is more likely to multiply investors' capital more from here -- perhaps even by fivefold? Let's find out. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel