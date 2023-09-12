|
12.09.2023 13:00:00
More Likely to 5x First: Bluebird Bio vs. CRISPR Therapeutics
Gene editing is a relatively new technology that allows scientists to modify an organism's DNA. It holds the potential to help researchers develop therapies for diseases that have been extremely hard to treat.Two companies that are hard at work in this field are Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Both focus on developing gene-editing treatments and continue to progress in their research even as their shares have lagged the market. But one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, has held up substantially better than the other.Of course, that doesn't guarantee how things could unfold in the future. So which company is more likely to multiply investors' capital more from here -- perhaps even by fivefold? Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu bluebird bio Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: bluebird bio legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|: Bluebird Bio upgraded to buy from neutral at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
|
19.07.23
|Why bluebird bio Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket (Benzinga)
|
30.06.23
|Down 51% in 2023, Here's Why Bluebird Bio Stock Could Soon Double, Says Wall Street (MotleyFool)
|
29.06.23
|Is Bluebird Bio Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
01.06.23
|The Latest Analyst Ratings for bluebird bio (Benzinga)
|
08.05.23
|Ausblick: bluebird bio legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu bluebird bio Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|bluebird bio Inc
|3,56
|-0,28%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|40,80
|2,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse: ATX leichter -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht in die Verlustzone. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.