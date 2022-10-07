|
07.10.2022 14:25:00
More Likely to 5x First: Celsius Holdings or Monster Beverage?
If you're looking for a stock pick with five-bagger potential, they're still out there ... even in this environment. They're not where you'd usually expect to find them though. A couple of the market's hottest prospects right now are both found in the consumer goods sector and are even in the same industry: beverages.One of these names has an edge on the other though, making it the more- compelling choice for investors that can stomach a little volatility. The two tickers in question? Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST).Odds are good you've at least heard of Monster Beverage. Its flagship energy drink lineup uses the same name, though this is the company behind Full Throttle, Nos, and Predator energy drinks just to name a few. The $47 billion company did $5.5 billion worth of business last year, up 20% from 2020's top line. Not only is it one of the premier names in energy drinks, it's also almost as big as energy drinks market leader Red Bull. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|85,57
|-4,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.