More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode

Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.Consider two healthcare stocks with similar market caps, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), worth approximately $3 billion each. The stocks trade 76% and 62% below their respective highs, but one company might be better positioned to create wealth for shareholders moving forward. Below I'll outline which stock is most likely to appreciate fivefold first.CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company that utilizes CRISPR/Cas9 technology to create gene-based therapies to treat conditions and diseases. It uses an enzyme called Cas9 and RNA to add, edit, or remove parts of a genome. Scientists can precisely alter a genome, which the cell will repair, causing a DNA mutation with the desired effect. One of CRISPR's co-inventors, Emmanuelle Charpentier, helped start CRISPR Therapeutics.