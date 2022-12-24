|
More Likely to 5x First: fuboTV or Roku?
I see plenty of long-term winners in the streaming media industry. However, the whole sector came crashing down in 2022 as marketers hit the brakes on their digital ad spending.The sharp share price correction in this sector has been uncomfortable for investors, but there's an upside to the pain, too. Many of the media-streaming companies that saw their shares fall by 50% or more in 2022 will surely survive this crisis and thrive in the long run. So if you dare to buy when everyone else seems to be selling, you'll find a truckload of opportunities.The business models of streaming technology powerhouse Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and live-sports streamer fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are radically different, but they have a few things in common. Roku's stock is trading 92% below its two-year highs, and fuboTV is down by 97%. If you buy these shares today, a simple recovery to their 2021 levels would multiply your investment by 10x or more.Continue reading
