|
20.08.2022 12:17:00
More Likely to 5x First: Lemonade vs. Upstart
There are some high-potential growth stocks on the market, but only a few that have the potential to fundamentally change an entire industry. Two in that category are Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), which aims to change the way we buy and use insurance, and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), which wants to democratize access to credit.Neither of these are low-risk investments, but both have massive market opportunities and the early results have been quite strong. Here's a rundown of the potential of both businesses, and the returns investors could see if they're successful.There are few industries more in need of disruption than insurance. The process for obtaining insurance is clunky at best, and the claims process can be an absolute nightmare. Lemonade aims to change the game by making insurance easy to buy, and by processing claims in seconds and with minimal hassle. It operates an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform that automates much of the process.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!